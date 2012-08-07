Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Russia's Ivan Ukhov won gold in the men's high jump final at the London Olympics on Tuesday.
The shaggy-haired 26-year-old, this year's top jumper, secured victory with a leap of 2.38 metres, finishing ahead of America's Erik Kynard who took silver.
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canada's Derek Drouin and Britain's Robbie Grabarz each won a bronze medal after being tied in third.
Russia's 2008 Olympic champion Andrey Silnov and American world champion Jesse Williams crashed out at 2.29 metres, well below their season's bests of 2.37 and 2.36 respectively.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.