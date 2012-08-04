Britain's Greg Rutherford competes during his men's long jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

LONDON Greg Rutherford joined the British gold rush at the London Games on Saturday night when he clinched the long jump title with a leap of 8.31 metres, the shortest to win an Olympics in 40 years.

The self styled "Ginger Wizard" led the competition from his second jump of 8.21 and improved it by 10cm with his fourth, which proved beyond the rest of the field.

Australia's Mitchell Watt grabbed a silver to go with the one he won at the world championships last year with a jump of 8.16m on his final attempt.

American Will Claye fouled on his final attempt to exceed Rutherford's mark and had to be satisfied with bronze courtesy of his fourth jump of 8.12m.

