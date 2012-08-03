Poland's Tomasz Majewski celebrates winning gold in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Poland's Tomasz Majewski retained his Olympic men's shot put title with a season's best throw of 21.89 metres at the London Games on Friday.

Majewski led with his third attempt inside a lively Olympic stadium and after Germany's second-placed David Storl fouled with his final throw he put the gloss on a confirmed gold with a final effort landing two centimetres further out.

The 30-year-old Pole, who is the first man to win the event twice since American Parry O'Brien in 1952 and 1956, hugged his rivals warmly before running across track to get a Polish flag.

World champion Storl took silver having led early on with 2007 world champion Reese Hoffa of the United States claiming bronze.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)