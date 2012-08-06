Russia's Yuliya Zaripova celebrates after she won the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON World champion Yuliya Zaripova won the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the London Olympics on Monday, becoming just the second champion in the event.

The 26-year-old Russian led from the start at a rainy Olympic Stadium and stormed across the finish line well clear of the field in a personal best time of nine minutes 6.72 seconds.

Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia won silver in 9:08.37, a national record, and Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa took bronze in 9:09.84.

Defending champion Gulnara Galkina of Russia, who won gold in the event's first appearance at the Olympics four years ago, pulled up injured and failed to finish.

