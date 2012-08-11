Russia's Mariya Savinova holds her national flag as she celebrates after winning the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Russian Mariya Savinova added Olympic gold to her world crown when she timed her run to perfection to secure an impressive 800 metres victory on Saturday.

Savinova, the European woman Athlete of 2011, did not panic when defending champion Pamela Jelimo of Kenya kicked three metres clear down the back straight on the final lap.

Jelimo paid for going to soon and Savinova, 26, took over to storm to gold in one minute 56.19.

South African Caster Semenya, the 2009 world champion whose emphatic victory in Berlin raised questions about her gender and started a verification process that still clouds her achievement, made up late ground to win silver in 1:57.23.

Russian Ekaterina Poistogova clocked 1:57.53 for bronze. Jelimo faded out of the medals and was fourth.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)