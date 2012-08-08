2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
LONDON America's world indoor and outdoor champion Brittney Reese added an Olympic long jump gold medal to her growing list of titles on Wednesday with the second biggest jump in the world this year.
The 25-year-old only managed to register two of six attempts all night inside London's Olympic stadium but her second jump of 7.12 metres was good enough to take gold.
Russia's Elena Sokolova produced a personal best of 7.07 - the seventh best jump in the world this year - to claim silver with Reese's American compatriot Janay DeLoach taking bronze on 6.89.
Reese, who has this year's biggest leap of 7.15 metres, has back-to-back indoor and outdoor world championships in what has been a rich vein of form since finishing fifth in the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing.
She became the first American Olympic women's long jump champion since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988 in Seoul.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.