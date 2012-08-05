Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana sits on the ground after winning the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana kneels on the ground after winning the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo (back) finishes second. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Kenya's Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat (L-R), Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana, Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba and Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo compete in the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana crosses the finishing line as she wins the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana held off Kenyan Priscah Jeptoo to win gold in a soggy Olympic women's marathon that started and finished in torrential rain on Sunday.

Gelana clocked two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds in a course taking in numerous iconic London landmarks, finishing five seconds ahead of Jeptoo who was unable to reel in her African rival in the finishing straight on The Mall.

Russian Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won bronze in 2:23.29. Race favourite Mary Keitany of Kenya, twice a London marathon winner, finished fourth after dropping off the leading group in the final three kilometres.

Gelana, 24, was the second Ethiopian woman to win Olympic marathon gold following Fatuma Roba's triumph in 1996 in Atlanta.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)