Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana crosses the finishing line as she wins the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Tiki Gelana, revelling in the torrential downpours that soaked London, overcame a mid-race fall to become the second Ethiopian woman to win Olympic marathon gold on Sunday.

Gritting her teeth and pumping her arms, the 24-year-old held off Kenyan Priscah Jeptoo to win a soggy race around a Central London course taking in numerous iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

Gelana clocked two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds, finishing five seconds ahead of Jeptoo who was unable to reel in her African rival in the finishing straight on The Mall.

Her margin of victory was the smallest in an Olympic women's marathon since it was first held in 1984.

"I love running in the rain," Gelana, who fell and hurt her elbow after making contact with another runner at a drinks station, told reporters.

"The rain makes it very interesting. As soon as the race started, I said to myself 'thank god'. I really loved it (the rain). I have been doing that since I was a small child.

"My elbow is still injured. But I didn't feel any pain during the race."

Gelana, the niece of Sydney 2000 men's marathon champion Gezhagne Abera, pushed clear in the final two kilometres, shaking off the persistent Jeptoo.

Casting anxious glances over her shoulder at her rival in the final 200 metres, Gelana raised her arms in triumph before breaking the tape and collapsing to the ground.

She soon regained her composure and celebrated by draping herself in an Ethiopian flag and embracing her supporters.

"I was confident before the race that I could win it," she added.

"I have been saving my energy for this. It really paid off."

RACE FAVOURITE

Russian Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won bronze in 2:23:29 but there was disappointment for race favourite Mary Keitany of Kenya.

The twice London marathon winner was in the leading group of four with around three kilometres left but dropped out of contention to finish fourth, 49 seconds behind Gelana.

The 24-year-old Gelana, who set a national record of 2:18:58 to win in Rotterdam this year, followed in the footsteps of compatriot Fatuma Roba who triumphed in 1996 in Atlanta.

Kenya swept the medals at the 2011 worlds, in which Jeptoo took silver behind Edna Kiplagat, but a Kenyan woman has still never won Olympic gold in the marathon.

Kiplagat was a disappointing 20th on Sunday.

Unlike Gelana, Jeptoo said she found the conditions tough to handle.

"It's not easy running in the rain. It affects everyone. When you run in the rain your muscles can contract and you can get a stitch."

The black clouds were at times replaced by bright sunshine but while Gelana skipped merrily along, many struggled.

Britain's Mara Yamuchi, sixth in Beijing and the hosts' best hope in the absence of the injured Paula Radcliffe, hobbled out early in the race after failing to shake off a bruised heel.

Russian Liliya Shobukhova, the 2010 London marathon winner who last year posted the second-fastest time in history with her 2:18:20 victory in Chicago, also pulled out clutching her leg.

There was no fairytale either for defending champion Constantina Dicu of Romania. The 42-year-old, who became the oldest winner of the event four years ago, trailed in 86th.

Unlike the majority of previous Games marathons, the London races do not start or finish or go near the Olympic stadium in the east of the capital.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)