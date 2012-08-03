China's Liu Xiang celebrates his victory in the men's 110m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League track meet in Eugene, Oregon June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Gibbons

The coach of China's Liu Xiang is worried about a foot injury that is troubling the 2004 Olympic champion, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Liu pulled out from the final of the 110 metres hurdles at the London Grand Prix last month as a precautionary measure due to a back problem.

Sun Haiping was quoted by Xinhua as saying that Liu was now being troubled by an injury to his foot.

"His back problem is nothing to worry about, but his foot injury which has flared up is worrying me," Sun was quoted as saying at Heathrow airport upon their return from Germany where Liu had been training.

One of China's highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in Athens eight years ago but a foot injury robbed him of the chance to defend his title on home soil in 2008.

Liu is a medal favourite at the Games but is likely to face stiff competition from Cuba's Olympic champion and world record holder Dayron Robles.

"We are confident despite the injury," Sun was quoted as saying. "But I am a little bit worried."

