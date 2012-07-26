Dimitris Chondrokoukis of Greece reacts after winning the gold medal at the men's high jump final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul in this March 11, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

Dimitris Chondrokoukis of Greece reacts during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu in this September 1, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

ATHENS Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis has pulled out of the London Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance, the athlete's father said on Thursday.

"Dimitris will not take part in the Olympic Games, leaving unfulfilled a dream of a lifetime," his father and coach Kyriakos Chondrokoukis said in a statement reported by Greek media and confirmed by a Greek athletics federation official.

The 24-year-old high jumper, who was one of Greece's best hopes for a medal in track and field, will seek a retest after testing positive for banned anabolic steroid Stanozolol, his father said.

Stanozolol is designed to mimic the effects of the male sex hormone testosterone.

"I will fight - we will fight - to respond and see exactly what happened," the statement said.

"Not only for us as a family, but for the sports fans who have embraced Dimitris with so much love."

Greek Olympic Committee president Spyros Kapralos said: "We will not tolerate doping."

"We want to get many medals, however we want clean medals," he told Reuters.

Chondrokoukis's exit is the second blow for Greece's Olympics hopes in as many days, after triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was withdrawn from the London team on Wednesday for a tweet on Africans in Greece that was slammed as racist.

Chondrokoukis won gold at the 2012 World Indoor Championships in Istanbul with a personal best of 2.33 metres. His personal best outdoors is 2.32.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann, writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Justin Palmer)