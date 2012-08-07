Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Jamaican former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell's season is over after additional medical tests confirmed a strained left adductor muscle, his agent told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It would be about three weeks to recover from the strain, and at that stage without having trained for three weeks, it just does not make since to continue," Paul Doyle said in a telephone interview.
Surgery will not be required and the 29-year-old "absolutely" plans to resume running in 2013, Doyle said.
Powell strained the muscle when he injured his groin in Sunday's Olympic 100 metres final. He finished last in the race as fellow Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake took gold and silver.
Powell anchored Jamaica to a world record in the 4x100 metres relay at the Beijing Olympics, but the mark was bettered by a team of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Blake and Bolt at the 2011 world championships.
All four are in London and are expected to run the relay in Saturday's final.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.