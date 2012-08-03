Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Moroccan middle-distance runner Amine Laalou has been banned from the Olympics after failing a doping test, a Moroccan team official said on Friday.
Moroccan athletics federation deputy secretary Mohammed Nouri confirmed from Rebat that Laalou, who was due to line up in the men's 1500 metres heats in London on Friday, had been suspended.
French paper L'Equipe reported that Laalou, 30, had tested positive for the banned substance furosemide at a grand prix meeting in Monaco on July 20.
(Reporting by Mohammed Msyieh in Morocco, editing by Ed Osmond)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.