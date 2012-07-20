Angel Mullera of Spain (R) sits on the track near Matthew Hughes of Canada after their men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

MADRID Steeplechaser Angel Mullera has been dropped from the Spanish Olympic team while an investigation into a possible doping offence takes place, the country's athletics federation (RFEA)said on Friday.

"This decision is independent of the possible opening of disciplinary proceedings and a suspension for failing to comply with our anti-doping regulations which...is being evaluated at the moment," the RFEA said in a statement.

The 28-year-old was called to Madrid to explain himself to the authorities on Thursday after a local newspaper published an email exchange between an address in Mullera's name and an unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan last year.

The Spanish steeplechase champion from 2010 will be replaced by Sebastian Martos.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)