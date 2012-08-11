Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe shows her silver medal after the women's 400m individual medley swimming final at the World Championships in Rome August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

France's Tony Estanguet celebrates winning the gold medal after the men's canoe single (C1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Frenchman Tony Estanguet, who won a third Olympic canoeing gold medal at the London Games, and Zimbabwe swimmer Kirsty Coventry will become International Olympic Committee members after being elected onto the athletes' commission on Saturday.

The two were joined by James Tomkins, a former Australian Olympic rowing champion, and Slovakian shooter Danka Bartekova as the four new members of the commission elected by their peers that also secures them a spot in the IOC for the next eight years.

Japan's Koji Murofushi, who won bronze in the hammer throw in London, however, will appeal his exclusion over what the IOC said were election rule violations.

The 2004 Olympic champion and reigning world champion, said in a brief news conference he had done nothing wrong.

"The election is quite unfortunate," he said without providing any details.

"We hope to lodge a complaint," Japan Olympic Committee secretary general Noriyuki Ichihara told reporters, adding it would be done after the Games.

"He does not want his Games experience be tainted," he said.

The commission is designed to be the athletes' link in the decision-making process of the Olympic body.

Some 6,924 athletes - 64 percent of all eligible voters - chose from among 21 candidates from the same number of countries.

The commission is composed of 12 athletes (eight summer and four winter) elected for eight years by the athletes participating in the Olympic Games, and of up to seven athletes appointed by the IOC president, to ensure a balance between regions, genders and sports.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)