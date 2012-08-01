Combination photo shows officials speaking to players from China and South Korea (top), and players from South Korea and Indonesia during their women's doubles group stage badminton matches during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena in this July 31, 2012 file... REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

LONDON The World Badminton Federation (BWF) has dismissed appeals for two South Korean women's doubles teams disqualified from the London Olympics for throwing matches and said an appeal by an Indonesian pair had been withdrawn.

China's top-seeded duo and doubles pairs from South Korea and Indonesia were expelled earlier on Wednesday for deliberately trying to lose their group matches and gain an advantage in the knockout round. The Chinese team did not appeal.

