Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON The World Badminton Federation (BWF) has dismissed appeals for two South Korean women's doubles teams disqualified from the London Olympics for throwing matches and said an appeal by an Indonesian pair had been withdrawn.
China's top-seeded duo and doubles pairs from South Korea and Indonesia were expelled earlier on Wednesday for deliberately trying to lose their group matches and gain an advantage in the knockout round. The Chinese team did not appeal.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.