China's Cai Yun and his teammate Fu Haifeng (L) celebrate winning their men's doubles badminton gold medal match against Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON China claimed an unprecedented sweep of all five Olympic badminton gold medals on Sunday after Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng won the men's doubles title at the London Games.

Shortly after Lin Dan had defeated Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei to win the men's singles title, the pairing of Cai and Fu beat Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-16 21-15.

The Chinese pair got off to a fast start before being pegged back by the fired up Danes midway through the first game.

However, Boe began to show signs of frustration and was spoken to several times by the referee. The Chinese stayed calm and took the opening game when Cui outfoxed Boe with a serve that sailed over the Dane's head into the back court.

China stepped up a gear in the second game and gave Denmark no chance of forcing a decider.

