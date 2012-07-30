LONDON Ugandan Edwin Ekiring's Olympic adventure ended with his second straight loss on Monday, but as a survivor of two serious car accidents, he was just happy to have qualified as the only African man in the draw.

Tragedy has stalked the Kampala-born 25-year-old from country to country and he carries his grief in the form of bracelets and necklaces from departed relatives.

His world was shattered at the age of 10, when he was pulled out of a car crash that claimed the life of his mother in his native country.

Two years ago, having rebuilt his life with an adopted family in Netherlands, Ekiring was nearly killed by a speeding car when riding his bike home from seeing a movie.

"I don't know what she was thinking," Ekiring told Reuters in an interview at Wembley Arena. "She thought she would beat the red light so she hit me and I flew seven metres up and landed on the top of the car and rolled along the road.

"I had a problem with my ribs, my ankles, my knee, bleeding in my chest ... I couldn't walk for 13 weeks. It happened December 16, 2009. I cannot forget that day.

"I still feel the crash in my knee ligaments, especially after a big match."

Apart from a bracelet on his sleeve from his mother, Ekiring wears a necklace of shells threaded by the grandmother who cared for him following his mother's death.

Badminton was never Ekiring's first choice as a sport and he had dreams of playing soccer for Uganda as a boy but his stick-thin frame kept breaking down with injuries.

His grandmother took him to a local parish where missionaries taught kids a range of sports, including badminton.

His grandmother grew frail and sent 12-year-old Ekiring to be in his aunt's care in Los Angeles where he kept playing badminton and was granted an IOC scholarship.

The scholarship paid for specialist coaching in Europe, where he was eventually adopted by Dutch parents and took up residence in Netherlands.

Ekiring wears a baseball cap and a T-shirt with a map of Uganda on it but feels mixed emotions when he speaks of his homeland.

Both his grandmother and his aunt have passed away and he feels little connection with his remaining relatives in the former British colony, which has suffered border conflicts and decades of civil turmoil from the militant Lord's Resistance Army in its northern fringes.

"There's a lot of emotion when I return because I have the opportunity to live in Europe and people there don't.

"It was not my choice to leave. We all have lives to lead. I have tried to be in contact with (my relatives there) but if they don't want to talk to you, then what can I do? I don't owe them much anyway."

Ekiring speaks highly of his adopted parents who have been tireless in supporting his badminton career and delivered him to countless tournaments in neighbouring countries.

EMPTY SEATS

But he was depressed that they were unable to come support him at Wembley Arena where there were rows of empty seats on Monday as he lost to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki.

His regular coach Richard Vaughan, who was working with the Irish badminton team at the Games, was also not in his corner because of an accreditation problem with the Ugandan Olympic committee.

The committee instead sent a local coach who trained him in his childhood.

"It's still nice to have someone here but the level and tactics are different from Africa, it's the Olympics," he said.

Ekiring was given a wildcard to play at the Beijing Games where he struck out quickly.

That Ekiring, who wears wooden crucifixes around his neck and on his wrist, qualified for London off his own steam is little short of a miracle following his second car-crash.

His ranking improved from 770 at the start of 2011 to break into the top 200, but his IOC scholarship funding has finished and he wonders how he will get more funds to keep battling it out on the European tour.

"I need to bring my level up again, if I can stay healthy," said Ekiring, who put physiotherapy studies on hold to compete at London.

"I know my body well now. Health is the most important thing, not how many matches you win," he said.

