Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Defending champion Lin Dan defeated South Korea's Lee Hyun-il 21-12 21-10 at the London Olympic badminton tournament on Friday to set up a re-match of the men's singles final at Beijing with Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.
The top seeded Malaysian Lee earlier defeated China's Chen Long 21-13 21-14 in the first semi-final.
Lee will bid to win Malaysia's first gold medal.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.