Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON The Chinese Olympics team is investigating the badminton "throwing" incident at the London Games, state news agency Xinhua quoted a spokesman as saying on Wednesday.
Earlier, the World Badminton Federation charged eight players from China, South Korea and Indonesia with misconduct after each team in two women's Olympic doubles encounters tried to "throw" matches on Tuesday to secure a more favourable draw later on.
"The pairs have been charged ... with 'not using one's best efforts to win a match' and 'conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport'," the federation said in a statement.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.