LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Top seed Wang Yihan deflated a nation of over a billion people when she thrashed India's strong title hope Saina Nehwal to set up an all-China final in the women's badminton singles on Friday.
Nehwal's run to the semi-finals raised a tidal wave of expectation in her home country and she admitted to suffering an attack of nerves as she crumbled 21-13 21-13, despite the overwhelming support of the Wembley Arena crowd.
China's involvement in a match-throwing scandal that saw eight athletes disqualified this week has overshadowed the tournament and the second women's semi-final between the team's second-seeded Wang Xin and third seed Li Xuerui was played in a strangely subdued atmosphere.
Li prevailed 22-20 21-18 to continue her stunning rise to the pinnacle of world badminton, having come from nowhere to win 30 straight matches in the leadup to the Games. The final will be played on Saturday.
Joachim Fischer and Christinna Pedersen won the mixed doubles bronze for Denmark, trouncing Indonesian pair Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-12 21-12.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows)
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.