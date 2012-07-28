Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier's hopes of a maiden Olympic badminton gold for Britain suffered a blow on the opening day on Saturday when they succumbed to Russian mixed doubles pair Aleksandr Nikolaenko and Valerya Sorokina.
Adcock and Bankier emerged to a thunderous roar in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Arena, the same venue where they made a stunning run to the final at the world championships last year, but were reeled in 14-21 21-9 21-18 by the 15th-ranked Russians.
"We got a great start, our tactics were bang on ... unfortunately we didn't keep the pressure on them in the second and they got the momentum," Adcock told reporters.
"It definitely wasn't stage fright, it was the fact that they managed to change their tactics to combat ours and they obviously did that very successfully."
The British pair face an uphill battle to make the knockout round of 16 and must finish in the top two of their tough Group A which features the Chinese world number one pairing of Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei.
They next face 22nd-ranked Germans Michael Fuchs and Birgit Michels on Sunday.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.