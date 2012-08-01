Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON India's badminton team has lodged a protest against the Japan team for "wanting to lose" a women's Olympic doubles match against Taiwanese opponents after India's pair failed to qualify for the knockout rounds, India's coach said on Wednesday.
"We put in an appeal protest this morning and the BWF (Badminton World Federation) has come back saying they didn't find any bias or anything beyond the ordinary in the matches. We've filed an appeal to review that decision," Pullella Gopi Chand told the Olympic news service.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.