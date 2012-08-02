LONDON Aug 1 Please be advised that the story on Australia's women's basketball captain Lauren Jackson becoming the leading Olympics points scorer is wrong and is withdrawn.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) issued a statement on Wednesday saying: "...there was a duplicate of the Brazilian former player Janeth Arcain in FIBA's database.

"Accordingly, Janeth Arcain's Olympic points total is 535, making her the current all-time women's Olympic scoring record holder. She leads Lauren Jackson, currently second with 497 points."