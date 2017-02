Russell Westbrook (C) of the U.S. drives to the basket past Tunisia's Makram Ben Romdhane (R) and Mourad El Mabrouk as Kevin Love (L) of the U.S. looks on during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kobe Bryant of the U.S. shoots over Tunisia's Romdhane during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Lebron James (R) of the U.S. goes in for a dunk as Tunisia's Mohamed Hadidane looks on during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tunisia's Makram Ben Romdhane (L) shoots past Carmelo Anthony of the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tunisia's Marouan Kechrid (front) celebrates a made three-point basket against the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tunisia's centre Salah Mejri (L) vies with Russell Westbrook of the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

LeBron James of the U.S. scores next to Tunisia's forward Mohamed Hadidane during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Tunisia's Mehdi Hafsi (L) blocks the shot of Deron Williams of the U.S. during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Anthony Davis of the U.S. dunks against Tunisia during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kevin Durant of the U.S. dunks against Tunisia during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Lebron James of the U.S. waves to the crowd after their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match against Tunisia at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lebron James (R) of the U.S. hugs Tunisia's Marouan Kechrid after their game at the men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON Tunisia slowed down the dazzling U.S. men's basketball team in the first half before the Olympic champions found supersonic mode to record a 110-63 win on Tuesday that ended the second batch of games in Group A.

The Africans led 15-12 with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter when American coach Mike Krzyzewski sent a fresh crew of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams and Andre Iguodala on to the court.

The new lineup then reeled off the last nine points of the quarter to turn the deficit into a 21-15 advantage.

"A lot of times when you're watching games you pick up on things," Williams told reporters. "Our game plan was to switch and deny but we weren't really denying them the ball.

"Then we wanted to get out in transition and run. We just tried to pick up the tempo and momentum of the game."

Tunisia, led by power forward Makram Ben Romdhane, stubbornly kept close, pulling within 35-30 in the second quarter before the Americans put on another burst to lead 46-33 at the intermission.

Ten points in a row to start the second half put the game out of reach and the U.S. team proceeded to put on a thunderous display of dunking, with LeBron James, Westbrook, Iguodala and most notably Anthony Davis putting on a show.

The 19-year-old Davis, the only U.S. player without NBA experience, rattled the rim with three slam dunks and scored 12 points in just under 12 minutes.

"It was real fun just playing with these guys," said Davis, the first pick of the NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets.

"I came out of the game after a minute and a half and Melo (Carmelo Anthony) said, 'Leave him in coach. What are you taking him out for'?".

Tunisia coach Adel Tlatli said he was proud of the way his team played in the first half and saluted the U.S. for not trying to embarrass his players.

"They could have absolutely taken us to the cleaners," he said through an interpreter. "But coach K's discipline made sure that didn't happen and they played with dignity and for that we're very grateful."

Ben Romdhane led Tunisia (0-2) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

"Ben Romdhane played a magnificent game," Krzyzewski said. "He played with great heart. In the second half our defence picked up."

The U.S. improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round, joining 2008 silver medallists Spain, Russia and Brazil on that mark.

In Group B, Spain beat Australia 82-70, Russia defeated China 73-54 and Brazil overcame Britain 67-62 on Tuesday.

Australia, China and Britain all have 0-2 records.

France have a 1-1 record in Group A after defeating Argentina, who are also 1-1, by a 71-64 scoreline in a game featuring the first duel between long-time San Antonio Spurs team mates Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Parker led France with 17 points while Ginobili had 26 points for Argentina.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)