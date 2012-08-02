Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon (R) is hugged by head coach David Blatt (C) and teammate Andrei Kirilenko after Russia beat Brazil in the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON Vitaliy Fridzon's fade away three-pointer from the corner while falling down with four seconds left lifted Russia to a thrilling 75-74 win over Brazil in the men's Olympic basketball tournament on Thursday.

The scintillating preliminary round duel between unbeaten teams came down to a seesaw battle over the final seconds that lifted Russia to 3-0 and dropped Brazil to 2-1 in the chase for quarter-finals seedings in Group B.

"They hit a very tough shot. Maybe if they shoot it 10 times he wouldn't make it again," said Brazilian captain Marcelinho Huertas. "He was falling and a guy was under his foot. We have to forget this right away."

The stage was set when Russia overcame a 70-65 lead taken by Brazil after the South Americans had trailed 59-53 going into the fourth quarter of the taut contest.

A three-pointer by Russia's Alexey Shved with 40 seconds left tied the game at 72-72.

Huertas knifed through the lane and spun in a left-handed layup with 6.1 seconds left for a 74-72 lead on a drive that appeared to put Brazil in control.

Russia called timeout, and their American coach David Blatt drew up a play they had not practiced.

The ball swung over to Fridzon, who had scored only three points in the game at that point. He took the pass and instantly launched his jump shot as defender Leandro Barbosa undercut him and sent him sprawling to the floor.

The ball swished through the net with four seconds left and Russia were winners in the most exciting men's game so far.

"Good for him, really good for him," Blatt said about Fridzon, whose basket made the Olympic Basketball Arena crowd gasp before erupting in cheers. "He made the coach look good.

"He had to catch and release the ball quickly. More important than the play was the execution. They executed it to perfection."

Andrei Kirilenko led Russia with 19 points, Timofey Mozgov had 18 and Shved scored 17. Barbosa led the way for Brazil with 16 points.

The hard-fought contest saw several swings of momentum, but the game always seemed headed for a dramatic climax.

"Certainly, we were no more deserving of that game than Brazil was. It was a joy to be a part of that. It was wonderful," said Blatt, before conceding, "It's a heck of a lot easier to talk like this when you win."

