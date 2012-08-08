2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
LONDON The U.S. men's basketball team booked their expected place in the semi-finals of the Olympic tournament on Wednesday but were given a good game by Australia before Kobe Bryant put on a fourth-quarter show in a 119-86 win.
Bryant drilled four three-pointers in succession to chants of "Kobe, Kobe" from the North Greenwich Arena crowd as the Americans ran away from a fatigued Australian team that had given their all for 30 rousing minutes.
The victory completed the lineup for Friday's medals round games, where the winners advance to the gold medal match, while the losers contest the bronze on Sunday's closing day of the London Olympics.
Defending champions United States will go against Argentina, while Spain, losing finalists to the U.S. in Beijing, will go against Russia.
Bryant led the winners with 20 points, while LeBron James registered a triple double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.
Patrick Mills paced Australia with 26 points, with Joe Ingles adding 19.
The Australians kept in touch with the Americans into the third quarter when after an 11-0 run to start the period they drew within 56-53. They were still a respectable 84-70 behind heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryant's scintillating shooting display ignited a 16-2 run that turned the rest of the game into a U.S. highlight reel.
(Editing by Alison Williams)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.