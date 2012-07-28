France's Isabelle Yacoubou (R) strips the ball from Brazil's Erika Souza during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON France beat Brazil 73-58 at the Basketball Arena in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's Basketball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

France leads the Olympic women's Basketball group b round with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and Canada is third with 1 points after the most recent match.

Results Table

Brazil 58 France 73 Canada 53 Russia 58

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. France 1 1 0 73 58 2 2. Russia 1 1 0 58 53 2 3. Canada 1 0 1 53 58 1 4. Brazil 1 0 1 58 73 1 5. Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 5=. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0

SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v Britain (2115) London

(Editing By Todd Eastham)