Australia's Liz Cambage dunks the ball during their women's basketball preliminary round, Group B match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON Liz Cambage performed what was thought to be the first dunk ever in women's Olympic basketball as Australia beat Russia 70-66 on Friday to tighten the battle for the quarter-final seedings.

The bubbly, 2.03 metre Cambage, who top scored and led Australia with 17 points, had never dunked in any game before and was almost embarrassed about it afterwards.

"I was just wide open and I felt it so I just did it. I don't know, it was kind of an out of body experience. I wasn't really thinking about it. It was weird," said the 20-year-old.

The dunk put an exclamation point on a 12-0 run by Australia in the third quarter.

Cambage found the lane wide open from near the foul line and made a bee-line for the basket, flushing the ball through the hoop with a one-hand slam that rocked the arena and set off a series of high-fives with her team mates.

"It's good to finally do it and get everybody off my back about it," said the giant Cambage, usually quick to smile and giggle.

"It's never really been in my head all the time. Everyone wants me to do it, but I'm really shy about it. I'm not shy about anything but for some reason when it comes to dunking I'm a bit shy."

The victory changed the landscape of the Group B standings, as triple Olympic silver medallists Australia improved to 2-1 to match Russia by handing them their first defeat.

Unbeaten France have a showdown game against Russia on Sunday.

"It's a very big win, it's a massive win," said Cambage. "It's such a tight pool."

Beyond the result of their key game, the dunk by Cambage could well create a stir among basketball fans and is certain to get plenty of TV exposure and Twitter attention.

"Congratulations to Australia, to coach Carrie Graf and to Cambage who made the dunk," said Russia coach Boris Sokolovskiy.

Russia's American point guard Becky Hammon, who made some big three-pointers to make it close at the end for Russia, also acknowledged the special moment by Cambage.

"It's good for women's basketball. But I didn't like it that I was even in the play," she said, adding with a grin: "I hope I'm not in the picture."

Beyond the dazzling dunk, Cambage hauled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. "I tend to think of the key and the inside as my house, so I'm going to look after it," she said.

Pressed further about making such a splash with her dunk, Cambage said: "It's big, like me."

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)