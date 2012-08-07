Angel McCoughtry (8) of the U.S. waves to the crowd after defeating Canada in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON The high-powered United States women's basketball team became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic tournament by overwhelming Canada 91-48 on Tuesday.

The victory over their North American neighbours put the unbeaten U.S. women into the final four against either Australia or China. Australia have lost the gold medal game to the Americans in the last three Olympics.

Diana Taurasi paced the unrelenting U.S. attack with 15 points as the Americans extended their Olympics winning streak to 39 games.

Kim Smith scored 13 points as top scorer for Canada, who have not beaten the U.S. women since a world championship victory in 1975.

The triumph came on the 20th anniversary of the start of the U.S. winning streak that brought them the bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games and the next four Olympic titles. They are now within two more victories of the London crown.

Overall, the dominant U.S. team have registered a 56-3 record since women's basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.

