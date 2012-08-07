Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON The high-powered United States women's basketball team became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic tournament by overwhelming Canada 91-48 on Tuesday.
The victory over their North American neighbours put the unbeaten U.S. women into the final four against either Australia or China. Australia have lost the gold medal game to the Americans in the last three Olympics.
Diana Taurasi paced the unrelenting U.S. attack with 15 points as the Americans extended their Olympics winning streak to 39 games.
Kim Smith scored 13 points as top scorer for Canada, who have not beaten the U.S. women since a world championship victory in 1975.
The triumph came on the 20th anniversary of the start of the U.S. winning streak that brought them the bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games and the next four Olympic titles. They are now within two more victories of the London crown.
Overall, the dominant U.S. team have registered a 56-3 record since women's basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.