Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON The Australian women's basketball team defeated China 75-60 on Tuesday to set up a semi-final showdown against a U.S. team that beat them in the gold medal game at the last three Olympics.
Australia, who lost the previous three gold medal games by an average of 20 points, will meet the United States one round earlier in London after the defending Olympic champions advanced with a 91-48 win over Canada in their quarter-final.
Center Liz Cambage led Australia with 17 points, while Lauren Jackson added 12 points to move past Brazilian Janeth Arcain as the all-time Olympic women's scoring leader with 536 career points.
Ma Zengyu was China's top scorer with 15 points.
After leading 36-35 at halftime, China stayed close through the third quarter, trailing by just 55-52 going into the last quarter of play before Australia pulled away.
The result represented a step forward for China, who had lost to Australia 90-56 in the semi-finals at the 2008 Beijing Games and by 91-58 to them at the 2010 world championships.
The other two women's quarter-finals have France (5-0) going against the Czech Republic (2-3), and Turkey (4-1) facing Russia (3-2).
(Editing by Frank Pingue)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.