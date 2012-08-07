Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a nail-biting finish to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic women's basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The rematch of last year's EuroBasket final went Russia's way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey's Birsel Vardarli bounced off the rim as time expired.
Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in Thursday's semi-finals, was led by Becky Hammon, who scored 19 points.
Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey's top scorer with 22 points.
In the other women's semi-final, four-time Olympic defending champion United States will play Australia, losers to the U.S. team in the last three Olympics gold medal games.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.