Russia's Irina Osipova (12) shoots over Turkey's Bahar Caglar (15) during their women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a nail-biting finish to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic women's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

The rematch of last year's EuroBasket final went Russia's way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey's Birsel Vardarli bounced off the rim as time expired.

Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in Thursday's semi-finals, was led by Becky Hammon, who scored 19 points.

Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey's top scorer with 22 points.

In the other women's semi-final, four-time Olympic defending champion United States will play Australia, losers to the U.S. team in the last three Olympics gold medal games.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)