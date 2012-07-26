Winning Olympic gold will simply not be good enough for the all-conquering United States women's basketball team - they have to look good doing it.

One-sided victories are never pretty and the U.S. women have administered more than a few unwatchable thrashings as they bulldozed their way to four consecutive gold medals.

But while the Americans make no apologies for their domination, they arrive in London feeling a responsibility to help grow the sport and entertain the fans.

Unfortunately, the entertainment the U.S. women have often provided has been more the Globetrotters variety than competitive basketball with the rest of the world playing the part of the hapless opponents.

Despite displaying a tinge of sympathy, other countries can expect no charity from the Americans, who storm into London riding a 33-game Olympic winning streak.

"In the end a gold medal is a gold medal, I don't care how you get it," explained U.S. coach Geno Auriemma. "But playing an ugly brand of basketball during these Olympics for any basketball team is not going to help the sport.

"We would love to play basketball the way Spain plays soccer, the ball moves.

"We're not trying to be like Italy and win 0-0 on penalty kicks. I don't think that helps anybody.

"Hopefully we can create a style of play that is pleasing, enjoyable to watch, exciting and still win a gold medal. That's the challenge."

The challenge for other teams is to find a way to keep from being blown off the Olympic hardwood by a U.S. team that outscored opponents by an average of 35 points on way to taking gold at the Beijing Games.

During a pre-Games press conference on Thursday, the U.S. women were introduced as the most successful Olympic team of all-time. A claim few could argue.

IMPRESSIVE RECORD

While the Dream Team in all their incarnations have hogged the spotlight, the women have laboured in their shadow amassing a body of work the men would envy.

In the past 16 years, the U.S. women have posted a 72-1 record in major international competitions, winning four consecutive Olympic gold medals and three-world championship gold.

They have not lost an Olympic contest since 1992 and are 50-3 since basketball became a medal sport at the 1976 Montreal Summer Games.

"The perception is that we are going to win every game," said Auriemma. "Are we going to go there and just win or are we going to play the game in a way that people are going to love watching women's basketball.

"Here we are on the world stage, if we win ugly we are going to harm the game more than help it.

"We want to play a game that is pleasing to watch. Just winning won't be good enough for us to raise the bar."

With the U.S. set to open the Olympic tournament on Saturday against Croatia, Auriemma issued an ominous warning, describing the current squad as may be the best the ever assembled.

The team is led by double-gold medallists Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Tamika Catchings while four others; Swin Cash, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker and Seimone Augustus have also stood atop the podium.

The squad will feature five Olympic rookies but all were members of the last world championship team.

"This particular group, they have the potential to be one of the best women's Olympic teams ever," said Auriemma. "There is tremendous blend of youth, experience and size and quickness.

"Streaks come in a lot of different shapes, sizes and forms. I'm just trying to win one in row eight times.

"The United States with the success they have had in the past they feed off that success but each Olympics is its own entity and if you don't talk about the streak (33 game winning run), if you don't dwell on it or harp on it, it really doesn't exist."

