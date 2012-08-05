LONDON A man was arrested for throwing a bottle at Usain Bolt and the seven other competitors just before the start of the Olympic 100 metres final at the London Olympics on Sunday.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to local media that a man had been taken into custody after the incident in the Olympic Stadium before the race, the highlight of the athletics programme at the Games.

Edith Bosch, a bronze medal winner in judo at the Games, told Dutch TV that she was standing behind the man when he shouted insults at Bolt before hurling the bottle towards him.

The Dutch athlete said she had slapped him around the head before he was taken away by police.

Jamaican Bolt, who went on to retain his 100 metres title, said he had been unaware of the incident.

"I just heard about it, I didn't actually see it," he told a news conference, laughing. "I don't promote violence so I'm sorry to hear that."

