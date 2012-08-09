Britain's Nicola Adams reacts as she is declared the winner over China's Ren Cancan (not shown) during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON As the first woman to lift an Olympic boxing title, Briton Nicola Adams is about to face a plethora of media attention, fan adulation and professional contract offers, but the modest flyweight only has eyes for the simple life.

The 29-year-old from Leeds, whose previous jobs include being a tiler and an extra in television shows, will adorn the pages of the British tabloids after her devastating display on Thursday.

Having battered China's great three-times world champion Ren Cancan to win the landmark gold in front of a rapturous crowd, Adams was asked how she would celebrate.

"I think I am going to see the family, probably going to (restaurant chain) Nandos," the diminutive fighter told reporters.

"I think (life's) probably going to change now but I'm going to try to stick to what I normally do as much as possible. It will only be once everything settles down that I'll think, 'wow, I've actually done it'. It's like a fairytale ending for me."

While she says she enjoys the quiet life back home in the northern English county of Yorkshire, which has been home to a significant number of Britain's gold medal winners, she has embraced the attention women's boxing has received over recent weeks better than her team mates.

Heavily touted middleweight team mate Savannah Marshall buckled under the pressure of expectation to lose her opening bout in London in the quarter-finals despite being the number one seed. Adams, though, was more assured.

Starting each round with a Muhammad Ali-like shuffle in her corner before acknowledging the crowd with waves, smiles and shadow boxing when her opponent is beaten, Adams has been a marketing firm's dream.

Handling questions and requests always with a smile, she has shown no ill-affects of the unprecedented attention over the past few weeks, simply happy to be competing after being confined to her bed for three months with a back injury three years ago.

Entering the final against the much touted Ren, who beat her at the world amateur championships earlier this year, Adams took the bout to her.

DEVASTATING

Peppering her opponent with lefts and rights as she charged in fearlessly to deliver a devastating and rare knockdown in the second round, her performance was rightly eulogised by supporters in a country where boxing for women was illegal 15 years ago.

Asked whether she thought her gold medal performance put an end to the belief that women should not be fighting - a view still held by great boxing nation Cuba - Adams, again, shifted the praise away from herself.

"I don't think it is me that has answered that one, I think it's the crowd," she said. "The crowd and the supporters have been absolutely amazing, they have been cheering as much for us as they have the lads. I think it's great we have that support."

Britain's last two boxing gold medallists James DeGale and Audley Harrison cashed in on their wins to try their hand in the professional ranks and neither have become the world champions they had predicted.

For Adams though, the Olympics in Brazil in four years is still on the cards.

"There is an option of going pro, but I am happy with the amateur game and 2016 is a definite possibility for me and I think it will be nice to see what their opening ceremony is like," she said.

(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)