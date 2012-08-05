Russia's Elena Savelyeva arrives for her fight against Korea's Kim Hye Song during their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Russia's Elena Savelyeva (R) fights against Korea's Kim Hye Song during their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON Russia's Elena Savelyeva won the first ever women's Olympic boxing bout on Sunday, bringing an end to the last all-male sport at the Summer Games but failing to thrill an intrigued crowd.

World amateur championship bronze medallist Savelyeva and North Korea's Kim Hye-song were enthusiastically clapped into the ring by a near-full house for the first of Sunday's 12 fights.

After throwing the first punch, the most anticipated of the London Games so far, Savelyeva was rarely troubled but failed to land the kind of devastating blow needed to energise a crowd noticeably quieter that they have been for the men all week.

Savelyeva and Kim will be joined by 34 other women, spread across three weight categories.

Women's boxing had previously never been included because of a perceived lack of global interest.

