LONDON Referee Ishanguly Meretnyyazov from Turkmenistan has been expelled from the London Olympics the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said on Thursday.

Meretnyyazov failed to stop a men's bantamweight bout on Wednesday despite one fighter being knocked down six times in the final round. He was expelled with immediate effect and AIBA said he was on his way home.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Wildey)