LONDON A cyclist was killed after a collision with an Olympic shuttle bus in east London on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Hackney, near the site of the Games.

Shuttle buses have been transporting thousands of journalists covering the Games between the Olympic Park in Stratford and central London.

A police statement said the collision was being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's Traffic Investigation Unit.

Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial gold medallist Bradley Wiggins told a news conference late on Wednesday about his experiences as a cyclist in London when he was younger.

"Cycling's a dangerous sport. London's a busy city but I haven't lived here for 10-15 years and it's got a lot busier since I was riding a bike as a kid here," the Briton said on the outskirts of the Olympic Park.

"I got knocked off several times. Make it the law to wear helmets. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed on cycling," he added.

Several campaigns for safer roads and more respect for cyclists have been launched in the capital in recent years.

