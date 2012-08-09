West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
DORNEY, England Hungary's Danuta Kozak powered through the field on Dorney Lake on Thursday to add the Olympic K1 500 title to her bulging international medal collection.
Kozak, who won gold on Wednesday in the K4, moved through the field to reel in Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska who was looking to defend her Beijing title.
South Africa's Bridgitte Hartley continued her sharp rise up the standings to take bronze.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.