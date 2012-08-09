Germany's Tina Dietze (L) and Franziska Weber react after competing in the women's kayak double (K2) 500m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

DORNEY, England Germany fired off the start to win the women's K2 500 metres and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.

Germany's Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.

Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)