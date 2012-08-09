West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
DORNEY, England Germany fired off the start to win the women's K2 500 metres and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.
Germany's Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.
Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.