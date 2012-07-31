Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
WALTHAM CROSS, England Frenchman Tony Estanguet beat his old rival Michal Martikan to claim a third Olympic gold medal in the canoe slalom single competition at the Lee Valley White Water centre on Tuesday.
Estanguet, winner of the event in Sydney and Athens, sliced through the choppy water of the tricky course, negotiating the 23 gates in style to stop the clock in 97.06 seconds.
Germany's Sideris Tasiadis was second after a storming finish while Slovakian Martikan, who won his country's first ever Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and then topped the podium four years ago in Beijing, took bronze in 98.31 seconds.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.