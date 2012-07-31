Slovakia's bronze medalist Michal Martikan holds up his medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe single (C1) event at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. France's gold medalist Tony Estanguet stands at left. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WALTHAM CROSS After 25 years of paddling, Michal Martikan still has the same passion for canoe slalom that he had as a 10-year-old when his father used to have to literally drag him out of the river.

A little of the fun has gone from the sport though, according to the Slovakian, who was denied a third Olympic gold medal on Tuesday in the canoe single competition by French arch rival Tony Estanguet.

"I still have the passion but some people have changed the sport a little bit," bronze medallist Martikan, who learned to steer a canoe through the natural falls and currents in the Tatra Mountains, told Reuters.

"It's not so nice anymore, not such technical slalom like it was 10 or 15 years ago. Now it's more about pure paddling.

"Still special, but in practice in Slovakia I can do much more technical courses that this one today."

"I think it's a little less exciting," he added.

Martikan won the first of his Olympic golds on a natural course at Atlanta but since then artificial ones like London's facility at Lee Valley have become the norm at the Games, often favouring the less technical paddlers.

World Cup races are often on natural boulder-strewn rivers and Martikan, who is still coached by his father Jozef, often returns to the high Tatra to find the real white water.

Despite his disappointment on Tuesday, the 33-year-old can still lay claim to being the only canoe slalomist to win five Olympic medals - raising his stock even further at home where he is regarded as a national hero.

He has no intention of stopping.

"If I'm healthy I want to fight for another gold in Rio," he said. "I think it means a lot today to get the bronze but I want to get another gold.

"The course was not difficult here. It would be nice if they made it more technical in Rio but I'll paddle whatever course is set."

