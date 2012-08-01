Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Italy's Daniele Molmenti carved his way to gold in the Olympic canoe slalom, kayak single final at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on Wednesday.
The former world champion tamed the rapids with a perfect paddle through the 23 gates, propelling his red kayak across the finish in a winning time of 93.43 seconds.
Vavrinec Hradilek of the Czech Republic took silver, 1.35 seconds back, with Germany's Hannes Aigner in bronze.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.