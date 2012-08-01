Italy's Daniele Molmenti competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON Italy's Daniele Molmenti carved his way to gold in the Olympic canoe slalom, kayak single final at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on Wednesday.

The former world champion tamed the rapids with a perfect paddle through the 23 gates, propelling his red kayak across the finish in a winning time of 93.43 seconds.

Vavrinec Hradilek of the Czech Republic took silver, 1.35 seconds back, with Germany's Hannes Aigner in bronze.

