Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Fireworks are shown with a fisheye lens during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An athlete wears a German flag in her hair during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

London Mayor Boris Johnson waves the Olympic flag before passing it to President of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge (C), as Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes waits to receive it during the ceremonial handing over of the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes (L) waves the Olympic flag after receiving it from London Mayor Boris Johnson (R) and IOC President Jacque Rogge (C) during the ceremonial handing over of the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

German athletes, including bronze medal winning pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe (R), celebrate during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Two members of the Japanese team pose for a photo from the floor of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Olympic flame is seen in the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes holds the Olympic flag as he stands with IOC President Jacques Rogge (2nd L), and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L, partly obscured) during the ceremonial handing over of the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

Fireworks light up the sky at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Fireworks explode as British pop group Take That perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole

A performer takes part in a tribute to Brazil, next site of the summer games, during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge (R) holds the Olympic flag next to London mayor Boris Johnson during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A flaming phoenix rises up out of the Olympic flame before being extinquished at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (R) applaud as they view the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge (C) holds the Olympic flag next to London mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

British actor Eric Idle performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

British ballerina Darcey Bussell performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Fireworks explode during the Rio 2016 segment of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A phoenix rises as the Olympic flame is extinquished at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A phoenix bearing a performer descends into the stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The last Olympic flames slowly extinguish during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes holds the Olympic flag as IOC President Jacques Rogge (C), and London Mayor Boris Johnson applaud during the ceremonial handing over of the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

Singer Jessie J (R) performs with the band Queen during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Brazil's Renato Sorriso performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fireworks during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Athletes watch the fireworks show at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON London Olympic organisers promised an unforgettable party to close the 2012 Games and they pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember with Britain stamped all over it.

The 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium that has witnessed tears and triumphs over the past week was transformed into a mini-London, with model landmarks including Tower Bridge and St Paul's Cathedral dotted across a Union Jack shaped stage.

The ceremony opened with nine strikes of parliament's "Big Ben" clock as singer Emeli Sande was unwrapped on a newspaper garbage truck to sing "Read All About It".

Vehicles covered in newsprint set off around a road circling the stage as day appeared to break in London and actor Timothy Spall dressed as British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill quoted from Shakespeare's The Tempest.

The audience cheered as Prince Harry arrived to represent Queen Elizabeth alongside International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge, and stood to sing the national anthem.

Then the party, expected to be watched by 300 million people globally, really kicked up a gear.

"Batman and Robin" appeared from an exploding car and the ska-pop group Madness belted out "Our House", a reminder of the thousands of street parties held across Britain in June during celebrations for the queen's Diamond Jubilee when the 1980s band sang the same song atop Buckingham Palace.

A troop of 160 guards from the Household Division Ceremonial State Band joined the arena followed by the Pet Shop Boys singing "West End Girls" and then teen hearthrobs One Direction with "What Makes You Beautiful".

"Aaaahh can't believe we're missing One Direction as were not allowed in!!! Grrr!!," tweeted British swimmer Rebecca Adlington who won two bronze medals at London.

FLAGS AND MEDALS

Athletes from the 204 competing nations joined the closing ceremony 30 minutes after it kicked off, entering casually together rather than parading in their national teams as at the opening ceremony, while British band Elbow performed a rousing version of "Open Arms".

Waving flags and proudly displaying medals, the athletes streamed into the brightly lit stadium, taking photos of the audience and other athletes who will head off in their masses tomorrow after the 17-day event.

The acts performing at the three-hour closing ceremony were supposed to be a closely guarded secret, but some artists, such as George Michael, Muse and Ed Sheeran, confirmed their participation. The Spice Girls were photographed back together and rehearsing offsite ahead of the night.

The mood of the evening was set by Stephen Daldry, in charge of the London ceremonies, who advised everyone to "get the beers in" and predicting audiences and athletes would be as wowed by the finale as they were by Danny Boyle's opening spectacular.

Boyle, the award-winning film director, earned warm praise for his opening ceremony that was unabashedly British in its humour, cultural references and soundtrack.

Some audiences, however, were left confused by some of the quirky British references.

The closing ceremony was likely to also have some scratching their heads as cyclists appeared in fluorescent orange sculptural headwear and Batman's appearance was really a reference to classic British TV comedy "Only Fools and Horses".

