Jamaica's Usain Bolt finishes first in his men's 100m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Reigning Olympic champion Usain Bolt is still the favourite to win the London Olympics 100 metres final despite a serious challenge from fellow Jamaican world champion Yohan Blake, said London Olympics chief Sebastian Coe.

Bolt, who dazzled at the Beijing Games four years ago by winning three gold medals with world record times in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, has come into these Olympics with Blake hot on his heels.

"Blake is a phenomenal talent and we are possibly looking at a Jamaican one-two-three," Coe told Reuters on Saturday, also referring to Asafa Powell who won his opening heat.

The 22-year-old Blake twice beat Bolt at the Jamaican trials and snatched his world title last year after Bolt was disqualified.

"I still instinctively think that Bolt will win this simply because he has that crucial asset which is precious in a major championships and that is experience of major championships," Coe said.

"I just sense he might know how to close this one out," the double 1,500 metres Olympic champion said.

American Ryan Bailey posted the fasted time in the first round with 9.88 seconds and fellow countryman and 2004 Olympic champion Justin Gatlin, back after serving a doping ban, notched 9.97.

The blue riband athletics final is on Sunday.

