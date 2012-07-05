West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
PARIS Keirin specialist Mickael Bourgain will find himself in the awkward position of representing France in the first road race of his career at the London Olympics later this month.
An International Cycling Union (UCI) rule states that riders taking part in the keirin track event, like Bourgain, must represent their country in another cycling competition at the July 27-August 12 Games.
With no extra slots available on the track, the French federation decided to select Bourgain for the road race where his country have little chance of a medal.
"We target eight medals at the Olympics. Four on the track, two in mountain bike and two in BMX and the road race would just be the icing on the cake," French technical director Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters.
"The UCI rule left room for interpretation but we've learnt very recently that we could not bend it. The Germans, for instance, are doing something similar - (track specialist) Robert Foerstemann will also be doing mountain bike."
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.