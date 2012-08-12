Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
LONDON Defending champion Julien Absalon of France has pulled out of the Olympic mountain bike race after he crashed in the first lap, organisers said on Sunday.
Absalon, the 2004 and 2008 champion and one of the pre-race favourites, fell off his bike on a rocky descent halfway through the first of seven 4.7-kilometre laps.
He withdrew from the race on the second lap.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.
BUDAPEST Budapest's mayor will tell the government that political unity over the city's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has broken down, according to a council resolution widely seen as the first step to it pulling its candidacy.