LONDON Defending champion Julien Absalon of France has pulled out of the Olympic mountain bike race after he crashed in the first lap, organisers said on Sunday.

Absalon, the 2004 and 2008 champion and one of the pre-race favourites, fell off his bike on a rocky descent halfway through the first of seven 4.7-kilometre laps.

He withdrew from the race on the second lap.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)