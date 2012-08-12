Switzerland's Nino Schurter (2) rides ahead of Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy (3) during in the men's cross-country mountain bike event at Hadleigh Farm at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. Kulhavy won the gold medal in the race, with Schurter taking silver. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy competes in the men's cross-country mountain bike event at Hadleigh Farm during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. Kulhavy won the gold medal in the race. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

HADLEIGH, England Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy made a decisive move in the closing stages to claim the Olympic men's mountain bike title on Sunday after defending champion Julien Absalon of France suffered a game-changing early puncture.

World champion Kulhavy produced an impressive ride on the seven 4.7-kilometre laps on a course overlooking the Thames estuary in Hadleigh Farm, east of London.

Kulhavy overtook Swiss world number one Nino Schurter, who took silver one second behind, at the top of the final uphill drag and kept his advantage in the descent before sprinting to the line.

Italian Marco Aurelio Fontana took bronze, 25 seconds off the pace.

"It was really hard. We went full gas all day," Kulhavy told the BBC.

"I gave everything, all my energy. This was so important for me this year. I've now won everything, the World Cup, the world championship and now the Olympic title."

Absalon and Schurter were in the lead from the start, sprinting to the first short climb of the day, but the Frenchman's hopes vanished as he suffered a puncture in the opening lap.

Absalon was almost a minute down after just one lap and knew the gap was too big.

"After being an Olympic champion, there was no point in fighting for a 10th place finish," Absalon told reporters.

Schurter, Fontana and Kulhavy were joined by Spain's Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos and South African Burry Stander at the end of the third lap but the two could not sustain the pace.

Stander, however, made the connection again with one lap to go before cracking once more, leaving the leading trio battling it out for the medals.

Kulhavy, who based his whole season on the Olympics, followed Schurter when the Swiss attacked in the last lap, but the acceleration was fatal to Fontana's hopes.

The Czech rider and Schurter attacked each other several times halfway through the final lap but it was Kulhavy who had the last word.

Schurter had claimed bronze in Beijing four years ago when Absalon had led a French one-two ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)