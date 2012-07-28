Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Swiss Fabian Cancellara hit the deck with about 15 kilometres left in the Olympic road race, ruining his chances of claiming a medal on Saturday and putting the defence of his time trial title in possible jeopardy.
"Have no words left. The tears are stronger then the pain. Now we are waiting in the policlinic in the athletvillage (sic) for the X-ray," Cancellara tweeted.
Cancellara, who was in a leading group of 32, missed a right-hand turn and crashed into the safety barriers.
He managed to get back on his bike but struggled to hold his handlebar with his right hand.
He is scheduled to defend his title in the Olympic time trial on Wednesday, injury permitting.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows and Alison Wildey)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.