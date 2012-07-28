Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara is comforted by a Swiss coach and a physio after the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Switzerland's Olympic time trial champion Fabian Cancellara will decide in the next few days whether he will defend his title after crashing in the men's road race on Saturday.

Cancellara hit the deck with about 15 km to go in the race, leaving him with a bloodied arm and ruining his chances of claiming a medal.

A Swiss cycling team spokeswoman said Cancellara was bruised but had not suffered any broken bones and a decision on whether the 31-year-old would ride in Wednesday's time trial would be made in the coming days.

Cancellara, who was in a leading group of 32, missed a right-hand turn and crashed into the safety barriers.

He managed to get back on his bike but struggled to hold his handlebar with his right hand.

"Have no words left. The tears are stronger then the pain. Now we are waiting in the policlinic in the athletvillage (sic) for the X-ray," Cancellara had said on his Twitter account.

