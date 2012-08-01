HAMPTON COURT, England If Britain's Chris Froome minds standing below his compatriot Bradley Wiggins on the medal podium, he does not let it show.

On Wednesday, Froome took bronze to his team mate's gold in the Olympic cycling time trial, less than two weeks after coming second to him in the Tour de France.

This time there was no question of having to defer to his Team Sky team leader, as he did in the Tour - but what of his own ambition?

"I did my job in the Tour. I'm really happy to have come through the Tour having done my job and then still to be second (at the finish) in Paris," he told a news conference.

The Kenyan-born rider was full of praise for Wiggins, who handsomely won both main time trial stages in the Tour and is currently undisputed master of the discipline.

"Bradley's got a huge engine for the time trials I guess... Coming out of the Tour for him and having to stay concentrated for another 10 days, that's big after just winning the Tour de France, so 'hats off' to him."

Wiggins has acknowledged Froome's role in helping him to control the Tour - which meant, at least once, holding back to pace his leader up a steep mountain stage instead of chasing the win himself, and perhaps threatening the overall lead.

Wiggins has said he will one day help his compatriot win the Tour, just as Froome helped him, and the 27-year-old suggested he would, for now at least, bide his time in Team Sky until then.

"Obviously in the future I would love to win the Tour de France," he said on Wednesday. "That's certainly my ambition, to be able to lead a team to try and win the Tour one day."

As a first step, Team Sky said all their riders would be supporting Froome in the Vuelta a Espana, where last year he beat Wiggins only to come second behind Spain's Juan Jose Cobo.

The training to go one better starts next week.

